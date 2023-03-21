UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $480.08. The stock had a trading volume of 198,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $447.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.30.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

