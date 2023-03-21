UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.79. 771,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,754. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

