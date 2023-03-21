VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Up 0.5%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.52. 9,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

