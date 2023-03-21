Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.