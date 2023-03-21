Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.