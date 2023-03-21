Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

