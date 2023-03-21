Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. 47,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

