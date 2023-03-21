Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

