Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

