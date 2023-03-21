Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

