Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,988,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $526,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

