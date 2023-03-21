Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,868,171 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,868,170 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

