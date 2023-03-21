Veritaseum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,693.38 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $1,693.38 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $32.86 or 0.00116128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

