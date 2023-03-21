VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.
VICI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 541,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.
VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
