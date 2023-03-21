Victor George Dodig Buys 51,590 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,386. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.55%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

