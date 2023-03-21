VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

