Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,179,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 2,052,838 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 16.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.