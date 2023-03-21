Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $46,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

