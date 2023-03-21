Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 59 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

