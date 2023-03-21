Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.