Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,176,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,962.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

