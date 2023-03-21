Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.