Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 350.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.