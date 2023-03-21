Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 13,827 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

