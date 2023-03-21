Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

