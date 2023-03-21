Volcon (VLCN) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Volcon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,075.04% -24.78% -11.83%

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 844 2217 3041 137 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Volcon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.79%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.92 Volcon Competitors $44.46 billion $2.45 billion 12.45

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.