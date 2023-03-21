Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Vossloh Stock Up 5.0 %

Vossloh stock traded up €1.95 ($2.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.10 ($44.19). The company had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.67 and its 200-day moving average is €37.89. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €43.25 ($46.51).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

