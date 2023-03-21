Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.20 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00013657 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and $16.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00196474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.85 or 1.00058306 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.84200182 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $38,635,172.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

