Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $269,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.