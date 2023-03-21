Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

