Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $820,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

