Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 147,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

