Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 2,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

