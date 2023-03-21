Walken Price Down 7% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Walken has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and $2.35 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

