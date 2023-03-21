Walken (WLKN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Walken has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

