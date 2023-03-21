Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 3.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. 95,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,215. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

