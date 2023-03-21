Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

