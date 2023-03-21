Wealth CMT Has $19.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 10.6% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.87. 61,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,250. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average of $225.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

