Wealth CMT Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth CMT lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $176.30. 15,869,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,869,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

