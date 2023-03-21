Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 68,285 shares during the period.

JMST traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 502,101 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

