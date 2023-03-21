WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,667 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. 523,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

