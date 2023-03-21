WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.42. Approximately 673,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 880,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

