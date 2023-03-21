Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

EMD opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.