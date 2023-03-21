Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

