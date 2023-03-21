Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

