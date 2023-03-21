Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 3rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

HYI stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

