Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
