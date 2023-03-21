Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.