Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
DMO stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
