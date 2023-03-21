Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

DMO stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

