Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 20,000 shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.