White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

White Gold Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.